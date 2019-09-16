Tear-shed and inspiration: These videos from 'The Sky Is Pink' premiere will leave you asking for more

Tear-shed & inspiration : These videos from 'The Sky Is Pink' premiere will leave you asking for more!

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The Sky is Pink' recently came out and left the viewers teary-eyed. The Shonali Bose movie that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival garnered great reviews from the audience and even received a good four-minute-long standing ovation.

Inspired by a story of a 17-year-old girl battling Pulmonary fibrosis, the movie explores the relationship of a couple through the years as they deal with their daughter's illness and finally, her death.

A lot of videos have surfaced online from the premiere, including one with Priyanka Chopra addressing the audience, that seems very responsive and visually moved by the movie.

Watch them below-

Taking about the film, Priyanka said,“It is always my favorite to screen my movies in Toronto. It is one of my special films. My first film that I came to Toronto with was about 10 years ago. So there are many full circles that are coming in. Standing here with this team, each one of them having so much faith in a movie that is so special and poignant. Shonali and her vision is the one thing that drew each one of us.”

Opening upon the death of her father, Priyanka said, "I lost my father a few years ago and I don’t think there was any understanding for me of how to deal with that grief. So it kind of stayed with me as a companion. But through this movie and through Shonali’s perspective…”

The movie is also very close to the director, Shonali Bose's heart as it premiered on her son's 9th death anniversary. She took to Instagram to express her feelings. Talking about him at the premiere, Shonali said, "Ishaan has been a firefly with me all through these last 9 years. I feel his beautiful presence and light…”

Check out her post here.

Making news for all the right reasons, we are really looking forward to watching this beautiful movie! You should too!