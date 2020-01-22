Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is sprinting towards Rs 200 crore club

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn's 100th film is unshakable. The movie has set the cash registers ringing. On Day 11, Tanhaji has already made over Rs 175 crore at the box office. Tweeting about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz.''

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Tanhaji has already surpassed the lifetime business of Total Dhamaal. And, if trade analysts are to believed, it will zoom past total collection of Golmaal Again.

Besides Ajay in the titular role, the period drama also features Kajol as his on-screen wife, Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist and Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj. Om Raut directorial is being applauded for the stellar performances and magnificent VFX.

Tanhaji is based on Subedar Tanhaji Malhusare, the military leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. He lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad fort.

A couple of days back, Ajay Devgn watched the film along with Navy Chief, Army Chief and Air Chief together in Delhi. Tweeting about the same, the star wrote, ''Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji. @sikka_harinder''.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer