Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer disappoints

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer failed to impress both critics as well as the Box Office! The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is having a hard time surviving in the theatres. As per the trade pundits, the film has emerged as a complete disaster at the ticket windows. It is unable to garner the kind of love and support it was expecting from the audience and fans. Shamshera embarked on its journey with an opening of Rs 10.25 crore on Day 1 and over the days, the Bollywood film saw a major drop. And now with the release of Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona, the collections have gone down further.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 11:

Seems like Ranbir Kapoor's grand comeback to the big screen with Shamshera has been proved 'a disaster'. While the movie has been declared a flop, Shamshera faced stiff competition from the new title Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, which secured a fair opening, given the circumstances and Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. Reportedly, on Day 11, Shamshera's collection was around Rs 0.8 crore.

The Karan Malhotra-directorial is struggling to touch even the Rs 50 crore-mark. This has left the makers shocked as the film is made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore. The numbers of Shamshera are constantly going down, and the film has barely crossed Rs 47 crore. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 5: Kichcha Sudeep actioner crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Shamshera declared FLOP

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra recently broke his silence over his directorial tanking at the Box Office. He penned a note and apologised for "abandoning" the film. Malhotra's film spoke about how his film failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: ""My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

