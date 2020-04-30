Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms he is unwell

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday. Confirming to India TV, Randhir Kapoor said, "Rishi had breathing problem so we had to admit him. We all were there but now he is doing better. He is sleeping now so doctor asked us to go home. He is my brother...hoping ki sab thik ho jayega. Neetu is by his side."

The Karz actor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year-long cancer treatment in New York. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment and recovery that lasted almost one year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in film The Body, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

(Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

