Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms he is unwell

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms he is unwell

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been hospitalised in Mumbai owing to breathing problem. His brother Randhir has confirmed the news to India TV. He also said that Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
Mumbai Updated on: April 30, 2020 1:21 IST
Bollywood Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor con

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms he is unwell

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday. Confirming to India TV, Randhir Kapoor said, "Rishi had breathing problem so we had to admit him. We all were there but now he is doing better. He is sleeping now so doctor asked us to go home. He is my brother...hoping ki sab thik ho jayega.  Neetu is by his side."

The Karz actor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year-long cancer treatment in New York. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment and recovery that lasted almost one year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in film The Body, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

(Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X