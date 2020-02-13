Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang poster reveals the new release date

After sharing the first look poster of actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha from their film Chhalaang, the makers have now shared another poster that reveals the new release date of their upcoming film. The movie which has been directed by Hansal Mehta will now hit the screens on 12th June 2020. It was previously titled Turram Khan and was slated for 31st January 2020 release. With this, it becomes the second new release date of the film.

The poster shows the confused actor with a question as to when can he make students play sports while they are busy preparing for their exams. It was shared by the official handle of Luv Films on social media with a caption that read, "Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams Ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi Ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams Ke Liye Best of Luck! @ChhalaangFilm @RajkummarRao @NushratBharucha @mehtahansal @ajaydevgn @luv_ranjan @gargankur @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries."

The film which is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Saurabh Shukla, Jatin Sarna and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Rajkummar Rao had previously shared Chhalaang's first look poster on Instagram.

The director-actor duo has previously worked together for various critically-acclaimed movies like Citylights, Shahid and Omerta, etc. Not only this. it will also be Rajkummar and Nushrat's second film after Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

