OMG 2 box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer lags behind Gadar 2, earns Rs 9.5 crores

After more than four failed films at the box office, Akshay Kumar is back on the silver screen with his much-awaited satire comedy Oh My God 2. Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 released on August 11 along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, Akshay Kumar's film lagged behind Gadar 2 on the opening day, it had a decent start and became the eighth-highest-opener of 2023.

According to early estimates, OMG 2 collected around Rs 9 to 10 crores as it clashed with Gadar 2 at the box office. The top 3 multiplex chains of India collected around Rs 5.50 crores and the film emerged as the 8th biggest opening for a Hindi film this year behind Pathaan, Gadar 2, Adipurush, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bholaa, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Top 12 highest Bollywood openers of 2023

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crores

2. Gadar 2: Rs 39 crores

3. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crores

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 14 crores

5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crores

6. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crores

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.50 crores

8. OMG 2: Rs 9 crores

9. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crores

10. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crores

11. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

12. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crores

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is the sequel to OMG-Oh My God! and follows the life of Pankaj Tripathi's role and highlights the most-debated topic of sex education. While Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva's messenger in the film, Yami Gautam portrays the role of an advocate against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

