Gadar 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's film becomes the second-highest opener of 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, the highly-anticipated Gadar 2 hit the silver screen on August 11. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel with new additions Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa, the film is receiving mixed reactions from both critics and moviegoers. After leaving behind Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 in advance bookings, Gadar 2 emerged to be the second-highest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 advance booking ticket sales reached around Rs 35 crore. With this, the film will become the second-highest day opener of 2023 after Pathaan. An overall occupancy rate at the Indian box office was reported to be 36.73 per cent.

Ahead of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film sold 2,74,000 tickets in advance booking in national chains. Gadar 2 left behind Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Tu Jhooti Main Makkar (Rs 15.73 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.10 crore), and Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore).

Gadar 2 marked the return of two iconic characters Tara Singh and Sakeena played by Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel respectively. Produced by Zee Studio and Anil Sharma Productions, the film is the continuation of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel of the film follows Tara Singh, who is now a national figure and leads a simple life with his son Jeetay, played by Utkarsh Sharma, and wife Sakeena. He keeps meeting an Army Colonel and gets recruited as a Civil Hired Transport personnel. A certain turn of events leaves Tara in Pakistan which prompts his son to go to Pakistan and rescue his father.

