An epic love story: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser out now | WATCH

Ajay Devgn is busy shooting for several films these days. After the unfortunate debacle of a good film like Maidaan, now the actor is gearing up for his next release. Ahead of Singham Again, Ajay's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will hit the silver screens. After an unrevealing poster, now the makers of this film have shared the teaser. The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's intriguing teaser has been shared by the makers and the cast of this film. For the unversed, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. With this, the film is directed by Neeraj Pandey, and both the actors are working together for the tenth time in this film.

An epic love story is on its way, writes Ajay Devgn

The film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is an epic musical romantic drama spanning a period of 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. Ajay was only seen in the first poster of the film. However, his look is not shown in the poster. It just shows Ajay's back.

Talking about the cast of the film, apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha will also feature Jimmy Shergill, Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in important roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Sheetal Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios.

On Ajay Devgn's work front

Talking about Ajay Devgn's upcoming films, the actor's last film was Maidaan. The biographical film was inspired by the real life of Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also considered the architect of Indian football. Maidaan grossed 71.52 crores globally. At the same time, Ajay Devgn is also busy producing film director and producer Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'. This film will be released on August 15, 2024. Apart from these film, the actor will also be seen opposite Vani Kapoor and Pawan Kalyan in Raid 2.

