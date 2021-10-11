Monday, October 11, 2021
     
  5. Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: Bail plea of SRK's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and others to be heard today
Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: 20 people have so far been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others. Their bail plea application hearing is expected to take place today which will be opposed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 8:09 IST

The Mumbai sessions court is likely to hear the bail applications of the accused detained in cruise ship drug case. 20 people have so far been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others. Just like the last two sessions, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will yet again oppose the bail of all the accused in the court. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. The case took a political turn when NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that the raid was "fake" and that "outsiders" were involved in it.

Stay informed with the latest developments in the case by reading the updates here:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Case LIVE:

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB on Saturday also conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship and also questioned him. The agency asked him to appear before it again on Monday, the official said.

    Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

    -PTI

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bail plea application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, apart from Vikrant Chhokar, Gomit Chopra, Ishmeet Singh Chaddha, Mohak Jaiswal and Nupur Satija will be heard today.

     

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    All the accused arrested in the drugs case have been sent to judicial custody. Since then all the accused including Aryan Khan are imprisoned in Arthur Road Jail and female accused Byculla Jail. So far 20 arrests have been made in this case.

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by the NCB last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, based on a tip-off that a party was to take place onboard the vessel. An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

