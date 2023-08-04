Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's impressive teamwork looks promising

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer trailer out

Ghoomer Trailer: R Balki's directorial starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead is set to hit theaters on 18th August. Ahead of this, the much-awaited trailer was launched. Sharing it, Abhishek wrote, "Baayein haath ka khel. "GhoomerTrailer out now #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August."

The trailer begins with a drunk Abhishek Bachchan asking, "Logically, can someone with just one hand play for the country?" He answers, "no." But it isn't the story of logic. It is the story of 'magic.'-- 'Magic Ka Khel'.

'Ghoomer' portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. The trailer showcases the story of Anina, who makes it to the Indian cricket team. However, her life changes forever when she meets an accident and loses her right hand. She wants to end her life and becomes suicidal. And this is when her coach Abhishek Bachchan changes her perspective to life and begins her training, which obviously wasn't easy.

Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer

Speaking about the his role, Abhishek had said, "What I liked about the character is that he very assertive and you will feel that he is brash and rude. However, he doesn't want to give her (Saiyami) any special treatment because the world wouldn't give her special treatment. He doesn't want her to look for sympathy. Putting that aside, how good of a cricketer are you? If we tell you this is a story of a one-handed cricketer, you will have sympathy for her, but we don't want sympathy. That's his way of inspiring her. That's a very unique way of portraying this character and that's what I liked about this."

The film's trailer was initially supposed to release on August 3. However, the makers shifted the date as a 'mark of respect' to late art director Nitin Desai.

Ghoomer at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM)

The film is also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands. Excited about the same, Abhishek and Balki in a joint statement said, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer' is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of 'Ghoomer'."

