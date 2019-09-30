Farhan Akhtar shares first look of his upcoming film Toofan, leaves SRK impressed

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the first look of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan

Actor Farhan Akhtar unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Toofan'. Sharing the first poster of the film, Farhan Tweeted, 'Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @RakeyshOmMehra @ritesh_sid @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali #AAfilms'.

Going by the poster, Farhan fits the bill of a boxer -- with his chiselled physique. Reacting to the first look of the film, an impressed Shah Rukh Khan tweeted 'Kya Baat hai. All the best my friend. All looking and feeling awesome!'

Kya baat hai. All the best my friend. All looking and feeling awesome! https://t.co/Eek6DlpslD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

After playing Milkha Singh for Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra's Bhag Mikha Bhag, Farhan will be seen playing the role of a boxer for Mehra's next film, Toofan. Farhan and Rakesh Mehra have teamed up, after a gap of six years.

Farhan has been training hard to look perfect in the skin of a boxer and the actor kept us updated by frequently sharing pictures and videos from his training sessions for the role.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra and Ritesh Sidhwani, Toofan is a boxing drama film with an 'endearing love story' at its core. The film is set to release on October 2, 2020.

Currently, Farhan is busy promoting his upcoming ‘The Sky is Pink’ with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is based on the life and motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis- a type of condition that causes hardening of the lungs.