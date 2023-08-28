Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana continues to win hearts, earns THIS amount

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja continues to win the audience's hearts with 'her charm. Co-starring Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 released on August 24 and is roaring at the box office. The comedy film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and emerged as the first hit of Khurrana after the box office failure of An Action Hero.

On the third day in theatres, Dream Girl 2 saw a jump and earned Rs 16 crore, according to early estimates. While on Day 2, the film was at Rs 14.02 crore, it collected Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day. The total earnings of Dream Girl 2 at the box office stand at Rs 40.71 crore.

On its first Sunday, August 27, Dream Girl 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 48.85 per cent in the Hindi belt. Jaipur had the highest occupancy rate of 63.75 per cent and Surat saw the lowest occupancy rate at 33.25 per cent, as compared to major cities. However, Surat saw a massive increase in the occupancy rate.

Dream Girl 2 occupancy rate on Day 3, Hindi

Morning shows: 24.69 per cent

Afternoon shows: 54.01 per cent

Evening shows: 66.80 per cent

Night shows: 49.89 per cent

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 is made on a budget of Rs 35 crore. Given the box office collection on Day 3, the film has already crossed its budget and emerged as a hit. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Anuu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Seema Pahwa in important roles.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in An Action Hero prior to Dream Girl 2.

