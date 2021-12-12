Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer earns Rs 8.62 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' showed growth on its first Saturday after a reasonable opening in theatres. According to Box office, the film is doing pretty decent business in Delhi city, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh and have grown well on Day 2. The best growth has come in the bigger multiplexes of Mumbai city, Kolkata and Bangalore but these are coming off a very low level. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's two-day total earnings stand at ₹ 8.62 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote, "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui jumps on Day 2 [+29.87%]… Growth in #Mumbai, #Pune, #Bengaluru signals a positive sign… #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh continue to dominate… Multiplexes driving its biz… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr. Total: ₹ 8.62 cr. #India biz."

In the film, billed as a "progressive love story", Khurrana was seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete. The film shows the romantic journey of Ayushmann's character doing heavy lifting in a gym and Vaani, who plays a Zumba instructor. The story revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', who falls in love with a Zumba teacher named Maanvi. Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened in theatres with collection of ₹3.75 crore. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film hit cinemas on December 10.

While speaking to the media, Ayushmann said he wants to be able to entertain people with a positive message. Ayushmann said: "It is hugely exciting for me to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire audiences with. I want to tell audiences to expect the unexpected from my next four films.

The actor, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits in a row, added: "I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven't seen on screen before and that's what makes them really special for me."