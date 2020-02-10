Box Office Report: Malang and Shikara struggle during the opening weekend

Last Friday, the movie buffs saw the release of two films Malang and Shikara which opened up at the box office Rs 6.71 crore and Rs 1.15 on the first day of its release. It was expected that the films would gain momentum during their first weekend however it seems as if it was not the case on Sunday. The latest reports in Boxoffice India state that Mohit Suri's film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor earned Rs 9-9.25 crore on Sunday while the collection of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film was "under Rs 2 crore."

The report states, "The weekend business of Malang is around 23.50-24 crore nett which is on the lower side as the growth has not really come through. Shikar was pretty much flat on Sunday which probably means the film is not going anywhere. the collections will be under 2 crore nett on Sunday meaning a weekend of around 4.75 crore nett."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share collections of previous day and wrote, "#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz."

For Shikara, Adarsh wrote, "#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz."

The crime-thriller marks the reunion of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri after romantic saga Aashiqui 2. Indiatvnews.com's movie critic Sonal Gera in her review called Malang a one-time watch. ''Malang' is a one-time affair. Watch it for taking a mini-vacay to Goa (without taking the pain to travel), Kunal Khemu's stellar act, Aditya Roy Kapoor's brilliance, and for its potion-to-the-ears music. Skip it if you are an Anil Kapoor fan''.

Shikara movie review by us says, "Watch 'Shikara' for the scenic beauty of Kashmir, Aadil and Sadia's earnest portrayal of Shiv and Shanti, respectively, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sensitive depiction of a part of his own life, and an important History lesson. The political nuances can take care of themselves."

