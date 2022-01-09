Box Office Report: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi dub, Ranveer Singh's '83 in race for Rs 100 cr finish

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poster of Pushpa, '83

As filmmakers begin to delay their films and cinema halls across the country are on the verge of closing again, blockbuster movies of 2020 struggle to keep up. Allu Arjun's Pushpa has had a successful run at the ticket window, earning multi-hundred crore in regional languages, however, it is yet to enter the Rs 100 cr club for its Hindi dub, reports Box Office India. Likewise, Ranveer Singh's is heading inch by inch to step into the coveted club.

Pushpa stayed strong on Friday and showed no drop from the previous day as it collected around 2-2.25 crore nett. It takes its total to 73.50 crore nett for the Hind dub. If cinemas continued to stay open the film can earn Rs 95 crore nett in a worst-case scenario and can easily hit the 100 crore nett mark.

Allu Arjun's Telugu film has beaten the numbers of '83 in many circuits including the Mumbai circuit and barring Delhi / UP, Esat Punjab and West Bengal it could be ahead of 83 in all of the circuits by the end of its run, a report in BOI adds. 'Pushpa: The Rise', which also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, had emerged as a blockbuster, even before its release on OTT on Friday.

Whereas, Ranveer Singh's '83 struggles at the box office. Though it is only Rs 8 crore less from entering the Rs 100 cr club. It has collected over Rs 92 cr in total.

'Pushpa: The Rise' released on December 17, to Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi audiences. The film directed by Sukumar revolves around red sandalwood smuggling activities in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie has successfully garnered audiences in most of the markets it was screened in.

'83, on the other hand, retraces the path to India's historic World Cup win at Lord's on June 25, 1983. It was released worldwide on December 24.