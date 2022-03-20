Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey's collection drops as audience prefer 'The Kashmir Files'

This Friday, the cinema lovers saw the release of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film 'Bachchhan Paandey.' Many were expecting its collections to be less due to the popularity of 'The Kashmir Files,' however, the film managed a decent collection on the first day of its release. On Friday, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also featuring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez minted Rs 13.25 crore. The official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster, which mentioned the film's box office score of the first day. "Box office pe bhaukaal. Rs 13.25 crore, day one collection," the poster read." As soon as the announcement came, fans got excited about its second day collections. Well, according to reports, the film's collections will witness a drop due to the preference of the audience towards Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film.

Box Office India states, "Bachchhan Pandey has seen a drop in collections on day two and will collect in the 11 crore nett range as multiplexes show drops in business with the audience preferring The Kashmir Files. The mass belts have not like they do on Saturday due to the Holi factor as single screens gain from the day before. The Kashmir Files is super strong on its second Saturday with collections set to be in the 24-25 crore nett range which will be the highest day for the film so far and a bigger day on Saunday to come."

"The Kashmir Files", featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has also been declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa.

The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, released theatrically on March 11 and has reportedly collected approximately Rs 116 crore at the box office.

While Bachchhan Paandey has recorded decent numbers on its opening day, it is much lower than Akshay's previous release 'Sooryavanshi', which earned Rs 26 crore on its first day. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. The film's story revolves around an aspiring director (Kriti) who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster (Akshay).