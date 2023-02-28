Bollywood movies releasing in March 2023: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Bholaa, check out the list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood movies releasing in March 2023

Bollywood movies releasing in March 2023: The new month will bring a slew of new flicks that you will not want to miss. From Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and others, here is a comprehensive list of Hindi films set to be released this month.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film 'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar' will release in theaters on March 8. The Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Ranbir and Shraddha are sharing screen for the first time in this film. The romantic-comedy is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukherji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is based on a true event that shocked children's rights and human rights globally and it is touted as an untold tale about a mother's journey in her fight against a whole nation. Helmed by Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame, it was earlier set to be released on March 3, but now it will hit the screens on March 17. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Zwigato

Comedian Kapil Sharma starrer film 'Zwigato' will also be released in theatres on March 17. Filmmaker Nandita Das' much-awaited film 'Zwigato' has already been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film is about a man who loses his job during the pandemic and then works as a food delivery rider and grapples with the world of ratings and incentives.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgan and Tabu's most-awaited movie, 'Bhola' is all set to release in theatres on March 30th. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles.

Bheed

Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 24. It also stars Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur. The film is set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Latest Bollywood News