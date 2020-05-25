Arjun Kapoor does it again, takes a dig at Katrina Kaif with 'slice' of joke

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Instagram banter left many in splits.

Arjun Kapoor decided to tease Katrina Kaif again on social media and this time for her relation with mangoes as portrayed in the advertisement of a popular mango drink. The Bollywood actor rejoiced the arrival of the mango season with an Instagram post that aimed to troll actress Katrina Kaif. However, both the Bollywood actors engaged in an Instagram banter over the hilarious post. Arjun shared a picture of mango and wrote, “Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat.”

“Yes pl I would like a few slices,” Katrina replied. Arjun didn't take much time to reply. “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe,” he wrote.

Arjun's next film is Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie also starred Parineeti Chopra. After much delay, the film was scheduled to release around March but due to coronavirus lockdown, it got pushed indefinitely. Now, the question arises if the movie will be released on OTT platform like Gulabo Sitabo and other such films. Reacting to it, Arjun told Pinkvilla, "I’m not involved in the selling and buying of any of my films. My producers are more involved with that bit. That is a reality for certain films that might choose that path. I don’t see anything wrong with that".

He further added, "As an artist, if you look at the purity of it right now, the medium is not important. Getting your material out there is important. And for that, if certain films have to be released on digital, I don’t see anything wrong in it."

