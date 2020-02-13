Abhishek Bachchan 'means business' in latest poster of The Big Bull; film to release on Oct 23

Abhishek Bachchan shared the latest poster of The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is set to be released on October 23. Abhishek took to his Twitter to unveil latest poster of the film and announced the release date. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is the story of a man who sold dreams to India. The film is rumoured to be based on India's biggest stock market scam of 1992. The title of Bigg Bull was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta who was the key accused of the scam.

Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote, "#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned"

Earlier Abhishek shared a poster of the film that featured a silhouette of his face with fingers on his lips.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. Abhishek Bachchan announced the release date while sharing the latest poster of the film. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. Before "The Big Bull", Abhishek will also be star in Anurag Basu's anthology "Ludo". He will also join the second season of Amazon Prime series "Breathe" this year.

The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 2018 romance drama "Manmarziyaan"

(With PTI inputs)