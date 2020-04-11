Abhay Deol recalls his days in New York

At a time when New York is reeling under the onslaught of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, actor Abhay Deol fondly looked back at his happy days of the past in that city, away from all the attention.
"My friend sent me these pics from when I lived in NYC 11 years ago! I have no pictures of my own from that time. Brought back memories. What a time that was, running as far away as I could from the attention I was getting. Age has definitely helped me accept many a thing stardom brings with it," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
Fight Against Coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
A friend sent me these pics from when I lived in NYC 11 years ago! I have no pictures of my own from that time. Brought back memories. What a time that was, running as far away as I could from the attention I was getting. Age has definitely helped me accept many a thing stardom brings with it. #throwback #memories #nyc
In 2009, the "Dev.D" actor moved to New York where he reportedly took up welding and metal work course.
"I chose New York as my second home because it''s a city that has always fascinated me. It''s such a hub of activity. The creative possibilities here are unlimited. I want to grow not just as an actor but also as a human being," he had said.