Aamir Khan CONFIRMS his next project, film to release on THIS date

After announcing a break after Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan on Tuesday confirmed this next project. The actor was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank's film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film did not perform at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, now X, and announced the news of Aamir Khan's next project. The untitled film has been locked for Christmas 2024 and will hit the silver screen on December 20 next year. The pre-production of the film is currently going on and the filming will begin on January 20, 2024. For those unversed, Khan earlier announced a break from films and said he would only get back once he is emotionally ready.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11, 2022. The film was backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom18 Pictures. The makers revealed that it took them almost 20 years in the process of first adapting the script and then purchasing the remake rights. Aamir Khan received the film's rights in 2018 following which he announced the film on March 14, 2019. Although the film did not receive rave reviews in India, it emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film internationally.

Recently, Khan held a reunion for Laal Singh Chaddha's success on OTT and invited the cast and crew of the film. On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Kajol's film Salaam Venky. The film also starred Vishal Jethwa and Revathi in key roles.

