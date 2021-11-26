Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH 83 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer to release on December 24

The wait is over! Teaser of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's highly-anticipated film '83' released on Friday morning. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament. The film which was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, will now hit the big screens on December 24, 2021, right on Christmas eve. The teaser begins with a greyscale visual of the historic day in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point.

The makers of the film will be launching the official trailer of '83' on November 30. Taking to his social media, Ranveer Singh dropped the teaser video and wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."

The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed -- from its original April 2020 release -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Jatin Sarna, among others.

Former India captain Kapil Dev was not in the favour of making the film 83 initially and said he was scared when he got to know that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would bring his life story alive on the big screen.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.