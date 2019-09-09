Image Source : TWITTER Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prabhas starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark

Telugu superstar Prabhas' latest release "Saaho" has crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, the film's makers tweeted on Monday. "Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide," read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

"Saaho" is Prabhas's first release after the blockbuster "Bahubali" series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

Director Sujeeth had thanked fans for showing love on his film. In an Instagram post, he said, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”

The action drama "Saaho" was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

