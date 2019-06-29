Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from almost falling off a yacht. Watch video

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from almost falling off a yacht

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give couple goals from time to time. The duo keeps on sharing their gorgeous pictures on social media sending the internet into a meltdown. Their PDA melts hearts and makes us go aww. Recently a video of the couple chilling with their friends on a yacht has gone viral. In the clip, Nick is seen holding Priyanka when is about to almost fall off the yacht. Her wine falls into the water, however, that doesn't stop our desi girl from bursting into laughter. Watch the video below.