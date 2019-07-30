Latest Bollywood News July 30: Akshay Kumar in Kaththi hindi remake, Ranveer’s pic with Sunil Gavaskar

Akshay Kumar in Kaththi hindi remake, Ranveer’s pic with Sunil Gavaskar

Latest Bollywood News July 30: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has bagged another role in the second Bollywood film of his Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Vijay from AR Murugadoss’ 2014 thriller drama Kaththi. On the other hand, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar visited the starcast of Kabir Khan’s ’83 in London. Lead actor Ranveer Singh shared the frame with him and flaunted the biggest smile. Also, the birthday cake from Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday garnered much limelight for being so huge. Now, the latest reports unveil how much the birthday cake cost and what made husband Nick Jonas order the red and golden cake. Check out all the latest Bollywood news here.

Akshay Kumar to star in AR Murugadoss's Kaththi Hindi remake called Ikka

In a Mumbai Mirror report, Jagan Shakti himself revealed that he is all set to take Ikka ahead. The new director stated that the project was kept on hold since he came across the underdog story of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, which viewers will enjoy as Mission Mangal on 15th August 2019. Talking about Ikka, Jagan Shakti said, “It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way.” For the unversed, the original film Kathi had Vijay standing up for the rights of the farmers and fighting the corrupt people from MNCs. In Ikka, it is said that Jagan was supposed to make his directorial debut with the film but Mission Mangal happened and he ventured into direction with it.

Ranveer Singh poses with ‘little master’ Sunil Gavaskar, as cricketer meets '83 starcast in England

Ranveer Singh is always fun while he is shooting for his movies. He is lively and warm when it comes to meeting and greeting people. While the '83 actor is busy shooting for the movie in England, he is often seen posing and sharing pictures with Indian cricketers. This time, it's Little Master of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar's turn to be spotted with Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan, the director of '83 took to his Instagram account to share the picture of Sunil Gavaskar along with Ranveer Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Mini Mathur, as he dropped by to meet the starcast on the sets of the movie.

Kabir Khan’s caption read, “The little master came to see us play cricket in England.”

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala. Reason will surprise you

Salman Khan will be seen entertaining the viewers as the host of the controversial reality show once again and fans have been waiting for his Weekend Ka Vaar eagerly. Going by the reports in Spotboye, it is said that after long twelve years, Bigg Boss house will not be built in Lonavala but will be erected in Goregaon, Mumbai. The reports state that the modalities are being worked out fast to bring the Bigg Boss house to Filmcity this year and the reason is said to be cost-cutting. Since Reliance has taken over Viacom18 in January 2018 and this year since they will be taking the shots, it is said that the house will be built in Mumbai to cut extra expenses.

Nick Jonas spent THIS much amount for wife Priyanka Chopra's five-tiered red and gold birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra had a grand birthday celebration for her first birthday post marriage with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. PeeCee was seen in a beautiful red sequinned dress as she sets off for her beach-side party. Nick Jonas and his family alongwith Priyanka Chopra and her family had a gala time in Miami as they celebrated her birthday together. According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra's red and gold five-layered cake was equivalent to over USD 5,000, which are almost equal to the sum of Rs 3,45,000.

