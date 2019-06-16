Sunday, June 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  Lagaan completes 18 years: Aamir Khan thanks Ashutosh Gowariker and team for beautiful journey

Lagaan completes 18 years: Aamir Khan thanks Ashutosh Gowariker and team for beautiful journey

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2019 14:14 IST
As "Lagaan" clocked 18 years of its release in Hindi cinema, superstar Aamir Khan called the film a memorable and beautiful journey. The film, which is set during the British Raj, completed 18 years on Saturday. Aamir, who played a farmer in the movie, thanked its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

"Thank you Ashutosh Gowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of 'Lagaan'. What a memorable and beautiful journey," Aamir tweeted. 

Gowariker replied: "Thank you Aamir Khan for helping me embark on this incredible cinematic journey! And a big shout to the entire cast and crew that came along on this journey and made it truly memorable."

The film also stars Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. 

On the movies front, Aamir will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The Indian adaptation is titled Laal Singh Chaddha and will see Aamir playing the role that Tom Hanks played in the original 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

(With IANS Inputs)

