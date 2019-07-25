Image Source : TWITTER Judgementall Hai Kya Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online

Judgementall Hai Kya Movie (2019): After Queen, the hit pair of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are back to wow the audience with Prakash Kovelamudi directed film Judgementall Hai Kya. The title of the film was recently changed from Mental Hai Kya to Judgemental Hai Kya after the Central Board of Film Certification found it a little harsh. Judgementall Hai Kya was in the centre of a controversy after the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) strongly objected to the film's title (Mental Hai Kya) and wrote to the CBFC seeking a change in it. After all the controversies, the comedy thriller Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to release on July 26.

When is Judgementall Hai Kya Release Date?

July 26. 2019.

Who is the Director of Judgementall Hai Kya?

Prakash Kovelamudi

What is the star cast of Judgementall Hai Kya?

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur, Brijendra Kala, Sudev Nair

What is the genre of Judgementall Hai Kya Movie?

Thriller comedy

Who is the writer of Judgementall Hai Kya 2019?

Kanika Dhillon

Who is/ are the Music Directors of Judgementall Hai Kya movie?

Tanishk Bagchi, Divine, Rachita Arora

Where can I check the review of Judgementall Hai Kya movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Zero review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer

Judgementall Hai Kya Songs

Judgementall Hai Kya HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Judgementall Hai Kya Movie poster '

Judgementall Hai Kya Movie

Judgementall Hai Kya Movie

What is the ticket price for Judgementall Hai Kya movie ticket?

The ticket price for Judgementall Hai Kya movie will depend on the show you are willing to watch. Morning shows will be comparatively cheaper than the evening ones. Ticket prices begin from Rs 250 and if you opt for comfy recliner, you need to shell out Rs 500.

What are the show timings of Judgementall Hai Kya movie?

There are several show timings for the film. You can watch Judgementall Hai Kya movie at 09:50 AM, 11:30 AM 01:20 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:50 P, 06:30 PM, 08:20 PM, 10:00 PM and 11:50 PM.

How to book Judgementall Hai Kya movie tickets online?

You can book Judgementall Hai Kya movie tickets online at BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow Judgementall Hai Kya movie ticket booking offers. Alternatively, you can also book your Race 3 ticket online through Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik.