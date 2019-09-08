Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baaghi 3 Latest Update: Shraddha Kapoor reveals film's shoot will begin soon

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi series is one of the most anticipated movies that fans crave for. While its third instalment Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the cinemas on March 6, 2020, leading lady Shraddha Kapoor has shared the latest update regarding the film. Shraddha, who has been making waves with Saaho and Chhichore, took to Instagram Stories to share an update about Baaghi 3.

She posted a photograph of the front page of the script. It read: "'Baaghi 3' prep. Shoot starts in a few days".

Shraddha Kapoor Instagram story

Buzz has it that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in an avatar of an air hostess in Baaghi 3. Not only this, in order to prepare for her role, she will also attend a few workshops. Meanwhile, the makers are currently working on her look.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Sajid Nadiadwala signs Shraddha Kapoor for #Baaghi3... Stars Tiger Shroff... Directed by Ahmed Khan. pic.twitter.com/QL8oPmul2W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2019

Talking about the same, a source close to Mumbai Mirror informed, “Ahmed and Farhad wanted to create an interesting, multilayered part for her. Shraddha will start shooting in early September in Mumbai. The team will later move to Agra and then fly out of the country for the international schedule, beginning in Georgia.”

The two installments of Baaghi ruled at the box-office and earned quite a positive response of the audience.

The Baaghi makers earlier released the first poster of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger in a deadly look. Tiger also shared the poster on his Instagram and captioned it as, ‘’#Baaghi3 #2020#hewillreturn.’’

Asked about his excitement level at being trained especially for the film, Tiger Shroff in an interview said: "Actually, I haven't heard one-liners of ‘Baaghi 3' yet. Its narration will take place next week. "As far as being trained by Mossad is concerned, that was the initial discussion and we are still wondering what art form we are going to use for my character this time in the film."

