What makes 2019 release Uri eligible for 2018 National Film Awards? Here's your answer

Uri wins four National Awards

66th National Film Awards were announced by the jury members headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail and AndhaDhun, Uri: The Surgical Strike won big. While AndhaDhun bagged Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor award, Uri won four awards for Best Background Music, Best Sound Design, Best Director and Best Actor. Badhaai Ho also won three National Awards. However, the victory of Vicky Kaushal's Uri raised many eyebrows.

Wondering, why? Well, Aditya Dhar directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike is a 2019 release. The movie hit the screens on January 11 this year and National Film Awards were for 2018. Hence, netizens began asking how a 2019 release has won four 2018 National Film Awards. ''Hold on. #Uri released on 2019.. How the movie eligible for 2018 #Nationalawards,'' commented a Twitter user, ''Hold on, #Uri released this year.. How is it eligible for #NationalFilmAwards already?!,'' tweeted another.

Seems like in extra Josh #nationalawards jury forgot that #Uri was a 2019 film. — upma singh (@ScribeUpma) August 9, 2019

Hold on, #Uri released this year.. How is it eligible for #NationalFilmAwards already?! 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) August 9, 2019

Hold on. #Uri released on 2019.. How the movie eligible for 2018 #Nationalawards — Shankar_Dhanush (@dhanushkSankar) August 9, 2019

Well, here's the answer you are seeking. To be eligible for National Film Awards, a film needs to receive its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 to December 31 of the year. Luckily for Uri, the makers got the certificate on December 31 making it eligible to compete in the race of National Film Awards.

An overjoyed Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter to pen down a heart-warming note. ''Words might fall short to describe the happiness I'm feeling right now. For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award for my work in URI-The Surgical Strike. I'm also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor. Ayushmann, congratulations brother! I wish to dedicate this Award to my parents, to every member of Team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm. Thank You!,'' he wrote.

Aditya Dhar, who won National Award for Best Director said, "Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me."

Uri: The Surgical Strike also starred Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

