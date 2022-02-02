Trinamool Congress will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, announces Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC will contest the Lok Sabha or General elections from UP, said Mamata Banerjee

Highlights TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has extended support to Akhilesh Yadav for UP polls.

She said her party will contest the Lok Sabha polls from UP in 2024.

Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest the upcoming UP polls from Karhal assembly constituency.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party will contest the Lok Sabha or General elections from UP. However, TMC will stay out of the race in the upcoming UP assembly elections. TMC will support Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, said Mamata on Wednesday.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on 8th Feb 2022; we (TMC) will contest from UP in Lok Sabha polls (in 2024)", she said during an address at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Talking about TMC's position in the upcoming Goa assembly polls, Mamata said, "Have built my unit in Goa, in Tripura my vote percentage over 20%. We've to make Bengal stronger in next 2 yrs so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls);have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my 1st working Committee meeting in Delhi".

UP polls will commence on February 8 and will take place in 7 phases. The first phase of the polls would be held in the 55 constituencies of Sitapur, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Faizabad, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar districts.

SP chief Akhilesh will be contesting the polls from the Karhal assembly seat, where BJP has fielded leader SP Singh Baghel. Congress on the other hand, has decided not to field any candidate from Karhal.