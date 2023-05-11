UP Municipal Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for final phase underway; 39,146 candidates in fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Municipal Election 2023: 2nd phase of voting today

UP Municipal Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The polling for the second and final phase of the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway as the main rivals BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossed the poll-bound areas to gain an upper hand in the municipalities ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections next year. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voting is taking place in 38 districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya today. The voting started at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which include 7 mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting is being held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various Nagar Panchayats. It should be mentioned here that the first phase of voting was held on May 4. Counting of votes for both the legs will take place on May 13. The polls are considered important as political parties will try to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, which sends the maximum 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.