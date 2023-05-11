Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
UP Municipal Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for final phase underway; 39,146 candidates in fray

UP Municipal Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The voting is taking place in 38 districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya today.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan Lucknow Updated on: May 11, 2023 7:44 IST
UP Municipal Election 2023
UP Municipal Election 2023: 2nd phase of voting today

UP Municipal Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The polling for the second and final phase of the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway as the main rivals BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossed the poll-bound areas to gain an upper hand in the municipalities ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections next year. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voting is taking place in 38 districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya today. The voting started at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm. As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which include 7 mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting is being held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various Nagar Panchayats. It should be mentioned here that the first phase of voting was held on May 4. Counting of votes for both the legs will take place on May 13. The polls are considered important as political parties will try to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, which sends the maximum 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

Live updates :UP Municipal Election 2023

  • May 11, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    603 polling stations set up in Badaun including 79 'sensitive' and 94 'highly sensitive'

    The voting has started for 7 municipalities and 14 Nagar panchayats in Badaun district.  A total of 603 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which the number of "sensitive" polling stations is 79 and the number of "highly sensitive" polling stations is 94. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place at the polling stations.

  • May 11, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pink polling booth sets-up in Bulandshahr to boost women voters

    A pink polling booth has been set up at the AKP Girls Degree College in Khurja, Bulandshahr to encourage women voters. The booth has been completely decorated with pink colour and balloons. Besides, a selfie point has also been made here by the district administration. 

    India Tv - Pink polling booth in Bulandshahr

    Pink polling booth in Bulandshahr

     

  • May 11, 2023 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Several state ministers to cast their votes in Shahjahanpur today

    According to district president of the BJP in Shahjahanpur KC Mishra, ministers Jitin Prasada and Suresh Khanna will cast their votes in Shahjahanpur. Another minister in the UP government, JPS Rathore, will also cast his vote in Shahjahanpur.  

  • May 11, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    People que up to cast their votes in Baghpat Municipal Corporation

    The polling started for the Baghpat Municipal Corporation elections as voters were seen queuing up early in the morning. The polling will be held here in 3 Municipal and 6 Nagar Panchayats. Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up in the region. 

    India Tv - Voting begins at Baghpat Municipal Corporation

    Voting begins at Baghpat Municipal Corporation

     

     

     

  • May 11, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to vote to form triple-engine govt

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy to form a triple-engine government. "Your valuable vote will make your Municipal Corporation more empowered," he tweeted. 

  • May 11, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Campaigning ended for final phase of voting on May 9

    Campaigning for the final phase of the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 13. 

