Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal complains of being 'abused' for promising development

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that he was "abused" by political Opponents including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal

(SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal only because he wants to develop state.

"All these people are only abusing me. Amit Shah ji abused me a lot today. Channi Sahib, Sukhbir Badal abuse me every day. They don't abuse each other, they only abuse me. My fault here? I want to fix the school hospital, electricity, water of Punjab and want to give employment," Kejriwal tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies in the February 20 assembly polls. He alleged the Congress has become a "circus" and the people of Punjab would not vote for the grand old party.

Kejriwal claimed the Aam Aadmi Party conducted surveys thrice and in all of them it was ahead in both the seats. Channi, the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala.

The survey showed that in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is liked by 35 per cent of people while 52 per cent chose the AAP, claimed Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener and the chief minister of Delhi.

AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February 20. Congress has fielded Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats.

ALSO READ | Punjab election: Only BJP-led alliance can secure state, uproot drug problem, says Amit Shah