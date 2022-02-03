Punjab election 2022: Akali Dal will win 80 seats, claims Sukhbir Singh Badal | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has claimed that his party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will win 80 seats in the forthcoming assembly election and they won't need to align with any other party after results are declared. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke about Parkash Singh Badal contesting the election, corruption allegations, opinion polls that are showing that Congress is ahead in the race among other issues.

Punjab assembly election will be held in one single phase on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10. It's going to be a multi-polar fight in the forthcoming elections between SAD-BSP, Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh's new-founded Punjab Lok Congress (PLC)-BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Punjab election 2022 | Exclusive

SAD will get 80 seats. We won't need anybody's support. I am the chief ministerial face for the party. There is no question of aligning with anyone.

Congress is second in the race, we are ahead of them.

If we are corrupt then why no action against us.

Everyone says we are corrupt, we are this mafia and that mafia, but why not action is taken against us.

Why action against Bikram Singh Majithia just a few days before the election. Its political vendetta and nothing else.

On opinion polls showing Congress ahead, Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged, "you do paid surveys that's why we are loosing on our surveys. Will you accept your surveys are paid if we get 80 seats?"

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal will be contesting the election because we don't want him to get retired.

Speaking on allegations of following dynasty politics, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "where isn't dynasty politics, why you question us, who is not doing dynastic politics, there isn't anything wrong with dynasty politics."

Sacrilege wasn't an issue in 2015, it was wrong promises that made Congress win.

