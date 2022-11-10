Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key players; close contest between BJP, Congress in Paonta Sahib

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Paonta Sahib Assembly Constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh a northern hilly state of India. Voting in the hill state will be held on November 12 (Saturday). The counting of votes will be done on December 8, 2022 (Thursday). In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2017, Sukhram Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kirnesh Jung of the Congress party with a margin of around 12,619 votes. Sukhram Chaudhary is the third-term MLA from the Paonta Sahib constituency and is currently serving as the power minister in the Himachal Pradesh government.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.

Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.