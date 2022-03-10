Lakhimpur Kheri Election Result 2022 LIVE: All eyes on violence-hit district; BJP, SP in close contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lakhimpur Kheri Election Result 2022 LIVE

Lakhimpur Kheri election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Lakhimpur Kheri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The district, from where Union Minister of Home Ajay Mishra is an MP, had made headlines in October last year after eight people were killed, including four farmers and three BJP workers, during a protest against the now repealed three farm laws.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lakhimpur Kheri include Congress' Ravi Shankar Trivedi, BJP's Yogesh Verma, SP's Utkarsh Verma, BSP's Mohan Bajpai, AIMIM's Mo. Usman Siddiqui.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.

All the eight Assembly seats were with the BJP in Lakhimpur Kheri. In Lakhimpur city, sitting MLA Yogesh Verma was up against SP's Utkarsh Verma Madhur. The Congress was in the fray, with high hopes for its candidate Ravi Shankar Trivedi. In 2017, Madhur had lost to Verma by a margin of over 37,000 votes.

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in the Lakhimpur Kheri seat was 65.18 per cent. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65 per cent, while it was 58.27 per cent in 2012.

Polling on the Lakhimpur Kheri assembly constituency was held on February 23, 2022.