Karnataka election results: Sachin Pilot decodes Congress win

With the Congress registering an easy victory in Karnataka, Congress leader Sachin Pilot listed out the main reason for the party's success. The Congress had already crossed the magic mark of 113 by leading in 120 constituencies and BJP trying to close in 69 seats. The counting of votes in Karnataka took place on Saturday which went to polls on May 10.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is on a foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks in Rajasthan's Jaipur district. While speaking to the media, Pilot said the '40% commission government' issue helped the government to connect with the people.

"Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of "40% commission government" given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave a majority to the Congress."