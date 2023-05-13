'Brute authoritarian, majoritarian politics is vanquished' Mamata Banerjee's salutation to people of K'taka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee's salutation to people of K'taka

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Hailing the Congress party for its glorious lead in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the win as a 'decisive mandate' of the people of Karnataka 'in favour of change.' Taking a potshot at the saffron party, Banerjee said that brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished. In the counting, the grand old party is emerging as a victorious party with 137 seats in the state crossing the majority mark.

'My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!!,' a tweet of Banerjee reads.

Mamata Banerjee described the lead of Congress in the state as the 'lesson for tommorow'. 'When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity: that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow,' tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

According to the counting, BJP has lead on a total of 63 seats in the state. With this, the JD-S is leading on 20 seats.

