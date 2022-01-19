Assembly polls 2022: BJP prepares new campaign strategy to hold hybrid mode rallies in poll-bound states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2022 Assembly polls: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in five poll-bound states

Amid the ongoing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold rallies in these states in a hybrid mode. Party sources have said the rallies are expected to be joined by more and more people through different social media platforms.

The BJP has prepared a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections in five states keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, the said, adding, small rallies will be telecast live on various social media platforms which will witness the participation of around one to two lakh people.

The ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states has been extended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) till January 22.

Earlier on January 8, the commission, while announcing the schedule for upcoming assembly polls in five states had announced the suspension of physical rallies till January 15, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the commission also granted several relaxations for the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held from February 10 till March 10.

Polling assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, will take place across all seven phases.

Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier it was scheduled to vote on February 14.

Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14.

The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.

