Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka among Congress' 30-star campaigners for UP polls
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka among Congress' 30-star campaigners for UP polls

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 6:33 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates 

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 02, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat turns emotional while addressing people in Haridwar

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: Congress 'played fraud' with me, alleges party leader Kaypee

    Punjab Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Tuesday alleged his party "played fraud" with him by not giving him a poll ticket despite the assurance of changing the candidate from Adampur constituency in Jalandhar. The Congress had on January 15 announced Sukhwinder Kotli as its candidate for the Adampur (SC) seat. Kaypee was miffed over the denial of the ticket to him.

    Kaypee, a former Punjab Congress chief, claimed that he was assured by the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary that he would be fielded from the Adampur seat.

    He claimed that he was also assured the Congress' authorisation letter would be handed over to him on Tuesday to enable him to file his nomination.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 10 candidates

    The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly election. Former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh and legislator Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh are among the nominees featured in the second list.

    The party had on January 22 released the first list of 40 candidates with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: SP’s ‘itra wale mitra’ gobbled up UP’s all developmental funds: CM Yogi

    Referring to the IT raids at official and business premises of various perfume manufacturers, including SP MLC Pushpraj Jain Pammi's, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked BJP’s key rival party, saying the SP’s “itra wale mitra’ had gobbled up all the money for state's development.

    The Samajwadi Party’s perfume manufacturing friends had devoured all the money during the party's regime in Uttar Pradesh and the Goddess Laxmi, mured in concrete walls, had to be freed by the BJP, Adityanath said, referring to bundles of notes found stacked between walls during IT raids at business premises of Pammi and other cologne producers.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: Nomination filed on 'fake' BSP ticket from Nawanshahr, alleges BSP chief

    Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi on Tuesday claimed Barjinder Singh Hussainpur has filed his nomination from Nawanshahr on a "fake" party ticket despite its official candidate already submitting his papers. BSP nominee Nachhattar Pal had filed his nomination a couple of days ago.

    Hussainpur, however, in a video message later, said he was misled by some people and would withdraw his nomination on Wednesday.

    An official release on behalf of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal here said that Hussainpur had filed his papers as a BSP nominee.

    A total of 10 candidates filed nominations for the Nawanshahr seat, including Barjinder Singh from the BSP, said the release.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: 931 candidates file nominations on last day

    As many as 931 candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, officials said. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

    A total of 2,279 candidates have filed their nomination papers, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.

    Channi filed his nomination papers from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

    Rebel Congress leader Daaman Bajwa, who was denied a ticket by the party, filed her nomination papers from Sunam seat as an Independent. The Congress has fielded Jaswinder Dhiman, the nephew of Aamargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, from Sunam.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Notices to Cong leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

    The Varanasi district administration has issued notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel and former MLA Ajay Rai for violation of the model code of conduct, seeking their response within 48 hours.

    The deputy collector and returning officer has issued the notice and warned Patel and Rai of legal action if they do not respond within the stipulated time.

    Both the leaders are accused of violating the Covid protocol and the model code of conduct, in force because of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, by gathering a crowd of 200-250 people at an event on January 30 without permission. 

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Man held with over Rs 39 lakh in Mathura

    Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, police here on Tuesday arrested a man with over Rs 39 lakh cash, officials said. The man was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Meera Enclave in Agra, they said.

    Following a tip-off, Rs 39,19,900 was recovered from Kumar, who was travelling to Delhi in a private bus, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

    He claimed that he was taking the money to Delhi to buy articles that he would sell in Agra, the SP said.

  • Feb 02, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP announces 17 more candidates for UP polls

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of 17 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and has fielded former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar and denied ticket to Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. 

    The party has denied ticket to Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar.  

    The BJP has fielded state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt while Ashutosh Shukla has been given ticket from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

  • Feb 02, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Opposition leaders, their agendas will vanish after the elections: Uttarakhand CM

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed Congress on Tuesday by questioning the work carried out in the states ruled by them and said that opposition leaders and their agendas will vanish after the elections.

    "Those who are standing in our opposition are not going to be seen after the elections, nor will their agenda be visible. Today they have governments in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. Have they been able to make gas cylinders cheaper there? Has everyone been given employment there?" said Dhami.

  • Feb 02, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi among Congress 30-star campaigners

    Congress on Tuesday released the list of star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on February 14.
    The list of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners includes the names of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Sachin Pilot.

    India Tv - UP Election 2022

    Image Source : ANI

    UP Polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi among Congress 30-star campaigners 

  • Feb 02, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: 6 applications from Congress for Jaswant Nagar seat

    There were 6 applications from Congress Party for Jaswant Nagar seat but the party high command decided not to field any candidate from this constituency. All workers stand by the decision of high command: Congress District President Malkhan Singh, Etawah 

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News