Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul, Priyanka among Congress' 30-star campaigners for UP polls

Punjab Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Tuesday alleged his party "played fraud" with him by not giving him a poll ticket despite the assurance of changing the candidate from Adampur constituency in Jalandhar. The Congress had on January 15 announced Sukhwinder Kotli as its candidate for the Adampur (SC) seat. Kaypee was miffed over the denial of the ticket to him.

Kaypee, a former Punjab Congress chief, claimed that he was assured by the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary that he would be fielded from the Adampur seat.

He claimed that he was also assured the Congress' authorisation letter would be handed over to him on Tuesday to enable him to file his nomination.