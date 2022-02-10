Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Goa's Mapusa today

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

Updated on: February 10, 2022 6:57 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Goa's Mapusa today
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. In Punjab, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann, its Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP, as its chief ministerial candidate. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10. 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Goa: PM Modi to hold rally in Mapusa today

    Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Mapusa on Thursday (today), said a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan, added the release.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to address Congress rally in Uttarakhand today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand today to take part in the party's poll campaign for state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 14.
     

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP has seen 'do ladko vala khel', once 'buaji' too was with them: PM Modi takes dig at SP, RLD leaders

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury who are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in an alliance and said the state had earlier seen the "game of two boys" and 'buaji' too was with them but the people of the state rejected the alliance. "Ye do ladkon wala khel to humne pehle bhi dekha tha (This game of boys we have seen earlier too. They had so much arrogance that they used the words "Gujarat's two donkeys'. And the people of Uttar Pradesh showed them the 'hisab'. And then there were these two boys and there was buaji also with them and still they could not make it," he said in an exclusive interview with ANI. "Bua" was an apparent reference to Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati by the Prime Minister.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Video: PM Modi donning beard, skull cap in Parliament & preventing girls from wearing hijab: Owaisi

