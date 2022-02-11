Friday, February 11, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2022 8:21 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. In Punjab, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann, its Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP, as its chief ministerial candidate. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Thursday and the total voter turnout was 59.87 per cent at the end of the session. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10. 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

  • Feb 11, 2022 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies

  • Feb 11, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab: Valuables worth Rs 404.01 cr seized since MCC implementation

    Valuables worth Rs 404.01 crores have been seized by various enforcement teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in Punjab ahead of assembly polls in the state, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Thursday. Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju today said, "Surveillance teams have seized 45.06 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 25.79 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 315 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 26.59 crore."

  • Feb 11, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    As long as I'm alive, no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity: Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity as long as he is alive. Addressing people in Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "I went to Church, Masjid, Gurudwara, and recently visited Vaishno Devi because there is only one universal law. As long as I'm alive, I assure you that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity."

  • Feb 11, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP polls: Azad Samaj Party candidate, 12 others booked for model code of conduct violation

    A case of violation of model code of conduct was on Thursday registered against a candidate of Azad Samaj Party and 12 others in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was registered at the Mirganj Police Station of Jaunpur. Satya Prakash Gautam, a resident of Parianwa, is the Azad Samaj Party candidate from Machhlishahr assembly seat. On Wednesday, Gautam along with his supporters had taken out a rally and reached Mirganj from Machlishahar via Godhna. It is alleged that the candidate held rallies and raised slogans during door-to-door campaigning which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

  • Feb 11, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says 'real Hinduism forgotten, history being changed'

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that "real Hinduism is being forgotten and efforts are being made to change the history". Speaking to mediapersons here, Mamata Banerjee said "BJP is destroying everything. They are changing history. Women, Dalits and Adivasis are being tortured. Real Hinduism is being forgotten. When elections come, he becomes 'sadhu' (saint) and presents himself as 'sant'. The first Amar Jawan Jyoti was removed in Delhi and they installed a hologram of Netaji. Now the hologram is also missing. They remember the name of the icons only when there are elections." Referring to farmers' protests, the chief minister said, "Farmers were protesting for long but they did not get the MSP (Minimum Support Price)." She further attacked the government over the National Register of Citizen (NRC) and disinvestments. "If the country is sold out, how will people survive. They snatch the rights of the people by introducing NRC but we protect the rights of the people," she said.

     

