Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. In Punjab, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann, its Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP, as its chief ministerial candidate. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Thursday and the total voter turnout was 59.87 per cent at the end of the session. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10.