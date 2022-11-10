Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's new candidate Lokendra Kumar bring more glory in Anni?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Lokendra Kumar bring more glory for BJP in Anni

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Anni is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. Anni under Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh State. The BJP this time has decided to field Lokendra Kumar rather than repeating the candidate.

In 2017, BJP's Kishori Lal won the seat by defeating Paras Ram of the Congress with a margin of 5983 votes.

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

