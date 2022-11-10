Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's new candidate Lokendra Kumar bring more glory in Anni?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's new candidate Lokendra Kumar bring more glory in Anni?

The BJP this time has decided to field Lokendra Kumar rather than repeating the candidate.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 17:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Lokendra Kumar bring more glory for BJP in Anni

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Anni is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. Anni under Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh State. The BJP this time has decided to field Lokendra Kumar rather than repeating the candidate.

In 2017, BJP's Kishori Lal won the seat by defeating Paras Ram of the Congress with a margin of 5983 votes. 

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

Full Himachal Pradesh election coverage

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News