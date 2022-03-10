Allahabad - South Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP, SP to go neck-to-neck for this seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allahabad - South Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Allahabad South is Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Prayagraj district. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Parvez Ahmad from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 28587 votes. In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2012, Samajwadi Party's Haji Parvej Ahmad (Tanki) defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi by 414 votes.

Allahabad South Assembly constituency is falling under the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 184275 votes by defeating Rajendra Singh Patel from the Samajwadi Party.