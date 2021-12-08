Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut meet in Delhi; UP, Goa elections on agenda

Highlights Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Raut hinted at a possible alliance as he said they plan to 'work together' in UP, Goa.

Assembly elections are due in both these states in 2022.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital today. Hinting towards a possible alliance, Raut said that both are 'thinking of working together' in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Legislative assembly elections are due in both states in 2022.

His statement comes one day after he met with Rahul Gandhi. He said there can be no opposition front without the Congress, in a clear message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "no UPA" taunt, even as another ally NCP asserted it will make every effort to form a broad-based alliance that will also include the Congress.

Ahead of her meeting with Raut, Priyanka Gandhi released the 'Women's Manifesto' in Lucknow today.