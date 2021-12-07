Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh predicts Congress will get zero seats in UP, Priyanka Gandhi responds

Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday continued her veiled attacks on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and even called him an 'astrologer'. Priyanka, who is steering the party's campaign for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh had earlier alleged that the SP and the BSP were taking forward the BJP's politics of religion and caste.

"Two meetings took place with Congress workers on UP elections. Akhilesh Yadav might be an astrologer that he feels Congress will get 0 seats, we'll see what happens. A separate public declaration notice on women welfare in the state to be announced," Priyanka said.

Claiming that Akhilesh Yadav became active during the election time only, Priyanka had asked where he was when atrocities were being committed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020.

"These parties think that they will get votes through such kind of politics and would rule on getting their chances. I have heard that some people are saying that BJP will win again by creating chasm in society. Why, because the reality is that the parties which are considered as the main opposition are not setting the agenda of development," Gandhi said addressing the party's 'Pratigya rally'

"They also want to do the same kind of politics. The Samajwadi Party and the BSP have also taken politics of caste and religion forward," she claimed.