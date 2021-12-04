Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh suffering from 'seasonal disease', claims every work as his: UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh

Highlights He suffers from a "seasonal disease": UP BJP chief attacks Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh thinks that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also built by him, Swatantra Dev Singh says

"Looted the country": Singh compares Akhilesh govt with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he suffers from a "seasonal disease" due to which he claims as his every work done by the ruling party.

The BJP leader said those who "built haj houses" worth hundreds of crores are now claiming that the decision to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was theirs.

"The SP chief is suffering from some seasonal disease due to which he is describing every work of the government as his own work and now he thinks that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also built by him," Singh said.

"He has forgotten that he only cut the ribbon of haj houses," Singh said in a statement. He compared the Yadav-led previous government with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori, saying it "looted the country".

He alleged that police guarded temple during the SP regime to ensure that their "bells don’t ring".

"People have not forgotten how they had to make requests for setting up Durga puja and Ram Lila pandals before 2017," the BJP leader claimed.

He said today flowers are being showered on the Kanwar Yatra and the Kumbh is praised by the world. The grand celebrations of Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Holi and Krishna Janmotsav are the hallmarks of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also accused SP chief of "doing politics in the name of the Backward".

"I don't call him Akhilesh Yadav but Akhilesh Ali Jinnah. He is attempting to do politics in the name of the Backward, this is opportunism. If he had some respect for the backward, then SP had absolute majority from 2012-17; he could have given them space, said UP Deputy CM KP Maurya.

"I believe that the Backward didn't go with him with him after 2014 and they won't go with him after 2022 either," UP Deputy CM added.

