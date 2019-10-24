Telangana Huzurnagar Bypoll Result Live: Counting of votes begins

Telangana Huzurnagar Bypoll Result Live: Counting of votes begin

As many as 28 candidates in Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll constituency in Telangana, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a multi-cornered contest.

Counting of votes begins for Telangana's Huzurnagar Bypoll constituency seat.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife N Padmavati Reddy, a former MLA while TRS has re-nominated S Saidi Reddy in the poll.

The Huzurnagar bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha.

