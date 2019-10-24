Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Poklok Kamrang (Sikkim) by-poll result: CM Tamang leads by over 8,000 votes

In the Martam Rumtek Assembly seat, Sonam TSH Venchungpa of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Nuk Tshering Bhutia of the SDF by 5,977 votes.

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 12:04 IST
CM Tamang leads in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka as PS Golay of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading over his nearest rival Moses Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 8,727 votes in the by-poll to the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency in the state. While Tamang has secured 10,585 votes, Rai garnered 1,858 votes, as per the latest trends.

Yadhu Kumar Rai of the Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) is trailing at the third position with 125 votes while 76 none of the above (NOTA) votes have been polled.

While Venchungpa has secured 8,010 votes, Bhutia is at the second position with 2,033 votes.

Nima Lepcha of the Hamro Sikkim Party is trailing at the third position with 1,233 votes.

