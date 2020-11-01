'Alliance of dynasts': PM Modi's stinging attack on Congress-RJD alliance

Image Source : PTI 'Alliance of dynasts': PM Modi's stinging attack on Congress-RJD

Slamming the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the Mahagathbandhan as an "alliance of dynasts" who were only concerned about their own families. In Samastipur, his second rally of the day, the prime minister claimed every assessment was claiming NDA victory in Bihar. He made an all-out pitch to the people of Bihar and urged them to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), meaning the BJP, the JDU, HAM and VIP.

"What have these family-oriented parties working only for themselves given you? If big bungalows are being built, whom are they built for? If palaces are built, whom are they for? If a large number of vehicles worth crores of rupees have arrived, who gets them," the prime minister asked at the rally.

"Today, if every assessment, every survey is claiming NDA victory, there is a strong reason for it. Our mothers and sisters are again helping to form another NDA government in Bihar," he added.

Modi stressed on the difference between what he called 'jungle raj' and 'development'. He cautioned the people of Bihar against going back to the days of being 'bimar'. "Will you bring back those who made Bihar ill?" he asked the audience in Samastipur.

"They have nothing to do with your development, but with only their own development. This is their truth, this is their way, this is their training," Modi said while hitting out at the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal-Left alliance.

He claimed that a vote for the opposition will mean return to chaos and uncertainty in Bihar.

"Every vote polled for National Democratic Alliance candidates, by which I mean the BJP, Janata Dal-United, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party, will save Bihar from getting sick again."

Modi said that the BJP will set up 1,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for Bihar's farmers and create a better environment to attract investment in order to generate jobs.

He claimed that the Left parties, which are fighting elections as part of the Grand Alliance, have a "history of closing down factories".

Modi also referred to former CM Karpoori Thakur and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his speech, alleging that top Congress leader failed to remember India's 'Iron Man' on his birth anniversary on October 31.

He also referred to Samastipur as the land of martyr Aman Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June.

Elections are slated to be held in three phases for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. The first phase of elections was held in Bihar on October 28. In the second phase, voting for 94 seats will be held on November 3. In the third phase, 78 seats will go to polls on November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.

(With IANS inputs)

