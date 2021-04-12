PM Modi's convoy clears way for 2 ambulances in Bengal

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's convoy makes way for an ambulance in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade cleared the way for two ambulances in West Bengal on Monday.

Two ambulances carrying patients were allowed to take the same route through which PM Modi's cavalcade was passing. People lined up on both sides of the road were seen waving and cheering as PM Modi's convoy passed from the area.

Mamata 'clean bowled': Modi in Bardhaman

Addressing a rally in Bengal's Bardhaman, PM Modi came down hard at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of instigating people to attack central forces deployed on election duty in the state. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already crossed the 100 seat-mark in the first four phases of the election.

"People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi in Nandigram and have asked her entire team to leave the field. People of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first 4 phases of assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress chief for overlooking the statement of a leader 'close to her' who called Scheduled Castes 'beggars'.

"In the last 10 years Mamata Banerjee conspired to deny the scheduled castes, the poor and the deprived sections their rights through 'chappa vote' (rigging). What happened in Cooch Behar was the consequence of this conspiracy. Victory and defeat are part of democracy but you will not be allowed to snatch away people's right to vote," PM Modi said told another rally in Kalyani in Nadia district.

(With inputs from PTI)